20 Cipresso

garage stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill accessible carpet

Enormous Beautiful Modern Luxury 3BD/2.5BA Home AVAILABLE NOW in Irvine - Located only minutes from the shops, dining, and entertainment available at the Irvine Spectrum Center in the gated Laguna Altura Community, part of the Keystone Pacific HOA is a beautiful 1800sqft two story 3BD/2.5BA home waiting for you. Built in 2012 this house offers all the modern inclusions being added to newer homes and so much more.



Hardwood look floors in the dining room kitchen and living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, and beautiful tile work in the bathrooms. The enormous kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge, custom cabinetry, and an enormous island for meal preparations or presentations. Perfect for entertaining or for a nice family dinner. The spacious open floor plan makes the home feel inviting, welcoming, and even bigger than it already is.



Two fireplaces, 1 inside 1 outside, make for a very comfy feel. Outside you will find a barbecue/grilling area with bar seating in your expansive backyard. There is also an attached 2 car garage.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



No Pets Allowed



