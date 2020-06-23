All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 Cipresso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Cipresso
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

20 Cipresso

20 Cipresso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Cipresso, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enormous Beautiful Modern Luxury 3BD/2.5BA Home AVAILABLE NOW in Irvine - Located only minutes from the shops, dining, and entertainment available at the Irvine Spectrum Center in the gated Laguna Altura Community, part of the Keystone Pacific HOA is a beautiful 1800sqft two story 3BD/2.5BA home waiting for you. Built in 2012 this house offers all the modern inclusions being added to newer homes and so much more.

Hardwood look floors in the dining room kitchen and living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, and beautiful tile work in the bathrooms. The enormous kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge, custom cabinetry, and an enormous island for meal preparations or presentations. Perfect for entertaining or for a nice family dinner. The spacious open floor plan makes the home feel inviting, welcoming, and even bigger than it already is.

Two fireplaces, 1 inside 1 outside, make for a very comfy feel. Outside you will find a barbecue/grilling area with bar seating in your expansive backyard. There is also an attached 2 car garage.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cipresso have any available units?
20 Cipresso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Cipresso have?
Some of 20 Cipresso's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cipresso currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cipresso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cipresso pet-friendly?
No, 20 Cipresso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Cipresso offer parking?
Yes, 20 Cipresso offers parking.
Does 20 Cipresso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Cipresso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cipresso have a pool?
No, 20 Cipresso does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cipresso have accessible units?
Yes, 20 Cipresso has accessible units.
Does 20 Cipresso have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Cipresso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cipresso have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Cipresso does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology