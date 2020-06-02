20 Bolinas

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

This amazingly gorgeous home presents with 3 beds, 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious Loft, hardwood flooring, new custom paint throughout. The formal dining room with sliding door lead to the lovely backyard, living room has built-in cabinets, cozy inviting fireplace. Great floor plan with main floor bedroom and full bath downstairs. Complete separation in bedrooms and to the upstairs the spacious master suite with a private sitting area, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, dual sinks, mirrored door, tub with shower and walk in closet. An individual bonus family loft space to enjoy. The secondary bedroom has an suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet. An open kitchen makes for great entertaining and the gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances, recessed lights, impressive Corian counters, plentiful cabinetry. The functional floor plan also has a newer backyard fence, convenient indoor laundry room and spacious two-car attached garage enrich your life and your home’s value and offers comfortable living space for everyone. NorthPark association features resort-style amenities including parks, pool and spa, sports courts, tot lots and more. Close to shopping and walking distance to award winning Beckman High. Come and see this model-like home, the home what you have been looking for!