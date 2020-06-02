All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 Bolinas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Bolinas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

20 Bolinas

20 Bolinas · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Bolinas, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This amazingly gorgeous home presents with 3 beds, 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious Loft, hardwood flooring, new custom paint throughout. The formal dining room with sliding door lead to the lovely backyard, living room has built-in cabinets, cozy inviting fireplace. Great floor plan with main floor bedroom and full bath downstairs. Complete separation in bedrooms and to the upstairs the spacious master suite with a private sitting area, ceiling fan, plantation shutters, dual sinks, mirrored door, tub with shower and walk in closet. An individual bonus family loft space to enjoy. The secondary bedroom has an suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet. An open kitchen makes for great entertaining and the gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances, recessed lights, impressive Corian counters, plentiful cabinetry. The functional floor plan also has a newer backyard fence, convenient indoor laundry room and spacious two-car attached garage enrich your life and your home’s value and offers comfortable living space for everyone. NorthPark association features resort-style amenities including parks, pool and spa, sports courts, tot lots and more. Close to shopping and walking distance to award winning Beckman High. Come and see this model-like home, the home what you have been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bolinas have any available units?
20 Bolinas has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Bolinas have?
Some of 20 Bolinas's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bolinas currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bolinas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bolinas pet-friendly?
No, 20 Bolinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Bolinas offer parking?
Yes, 20 Bolinas does offer parking.
Does 20 Bolinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Bolinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bolinas have a pool?
Yes, 20 Bolinas has a pool.
Does 20 Bolinas have accessible units?
No, 20 Bolinas does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bolinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Bolinas has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Bolinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Bolinas does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Bolinas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity