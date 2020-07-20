Amenities
Gorgeous single story former model home. The property has vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout, a lot of natural light, beautifully remodeled & large backyard with flagstone pavers and outdoor fireplace. European style kitchen cabinetry with all granite counter tops and back splash, all appliances included. Very clean, turn key and ready for occupancy immediately. Most desirable floor plan in the best school district (University High). Neighborhood green belts, community parks, pools, spas and tennis courts. {No pets, please]