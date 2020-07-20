All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 Bahia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Bahia
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:08 AM

20 Bahia

20 Bahia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20 Bahia, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous single story former model home. The property has vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout, a lot of natural light, beautifully remodeled & large backyard with flagstone pavers and outdoor fireplace. European style kitchen cabinetry with all granite counter tops and back splash, all appliances included. Very clean, turn key and ready for occupancy immediately. Most desirable floor plan in the best school district (University High). Neighborhood green belts, community parks, pools, spas and tennis courts. {No pets, please]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Bahia have any available units?
20 Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Bahia have?
Some of 20 Bahia's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
20 Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Bahia pet-friendly?
No, 20 Bahia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 20 Bahia offers parking.
Does 20 Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Bahia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Bahia have a pool?
Yes, 20 Bahia has a pool.
Does 20 Bahia have accessible units?
No, 20 Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology