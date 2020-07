Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Conveniently located, bright SFR. This home features large living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom with master bath with dual sink shower and tub. 2 Guest bedrooms and guest bathroom with shower and tub. Large wrap around backyard with covered patio. Located near schools, association pool, play ground, shopping and more. Easy access to the 405 Freeway. Excellent Irvine Schools.