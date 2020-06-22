All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

2 Windwood

2 Windwood · (949) 451-1200
Location

2 Windwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely Beautiful! Elegantly appointed with 2 stunning Baths, remodeled kitchen with Corian counters and custom cabinets, 4 burner Gas Range with Grill. Brand new wide plank wood vinyl floors and freshly painted in modern grey and white. High ceilings and "Great Room" design are so popularThe front bathroom and the fireplace are especially attractive and designed brilliantly! Pictures are coming soon. 60K recently spent in upgrades!!! There are several contemporary style ceiling fans. The spacious 2 car garage has an epoxy floor, built-in desk perfect for a home office or craft table. There is even a TV in the garage. The rear patio is large and private with pavers. The location could not be better, inside the loop in the Stonecreek Elementary School District. Blue Ribbon Lakeside Middle School is just up the street. There is a shuffleboard court around the corner and the Landlord has all the equipment. Too fun right? The association is beautifully landscaped and there is plenty of guest and street parking. Across the Loop is Stonecreek Pool with diving board and swim lanes. Its where the swim team meets and hopefully will open soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Windwood have any available units?
2 Windwood has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Windwood have?
Some of 2 Windwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Windwood currently offering any rent specials?
2 Windwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Windwood pet-friendly?
No, 2 Windwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Windwood offer parking?
Yes, 2 Windwood does offer parking.
Does 2 Windwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Windwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Windwood have a pool?
Yes, 2 Windwood has a pool.
Does 2 Windwood have accessible units?
No, 2 Windwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Windwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Windwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Windwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Windwood does not have units with air conditioning.
