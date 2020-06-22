2 Windwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage

Absolutely Beautiful! Elegantly appointed with 2 stunning Baths, remodeled kitchen with Corian counters and custom cabinets, 4 burner Gas Range with Grill. Brand new wide plank wood vinyl floors and freshly painted in modern grey and white. High ceilings and "Great Room" design are so popularThe front bathroom and the fireplace are especially attractive and designed brilliantly! Pictures are coming soon. 60K recently spent in upgrades!!! There are several contemporary style ceiling fans. The spacious 2 car garage has an epoxy floor, built-in desk perfect for a home office or craft table. There is even a TV in the garage. The rear patio is large and private with pavers. The location could not be better, inside the loop in the Stonecreek Elementary School District. Blue Ribbon Lakeside Middle School is just up the street. There is a shuffleboard court around the corner and the Landlord has all the equipment. Too fun right? The association is beautifully landscaped and there is plenty of guest and street parking. Across the Loop is Stonecreek Pool with diving board and swim lanes. Its where the swim team meets and hopefully will open soon.