patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool tennis court

Vintage Plan 3 in a quiet inside tract cul de sac location. Recently updated kitchen with granite counters/full backsplash/island,Cherry cabinets and Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel appliances/refrigerator.Santos Mahogany wood flooring downstairs and travertine in kitchen area and Premium beige carpet in all bedrooms.Crown mouldings and window casings,built-in entertainment center,custom marble fireplace,alarm system hardware and French door.Inside laundry,family room,breakfast nook,master bedroom walk-in closet and main floor bedroom with full bath. Professionaly hardscaped brick front entry and covered patio w/ brick planters,large backyard w/ some grass area.Close to the ass'n pools,tennis,parks and walk to Plaza Vista school.Must see.