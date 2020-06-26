All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

2 Pompeii

2 Pompeii · No Longer Available
Location

2 Pompeii, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
tennis court
Vintage Plan 3 in a quiet inside tract cul de sac location. Recently updated kitchen with granite counters/full backsplash/island,Cherry cabinets and Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel appliances/refrigerator.Santos Mahogany wood flooring downstairs and travertine in kitchen area and Premium beige carpet in all bedrooms.Crown mouldings and window casings,built-in entertainment center,custom marble fireplace,alarm system hardware and French door.Inside laundry,family room,breakfast nook,master bedroom walk-in closet and main floor bedroom with full bath. Professionaly hardscaped brick front entry and covered patio w/ brick planters,large backyard w/ some grass area.Close to the ass'n pools,tennis,parks and walk to Plaza Vista school.Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pompeii have any available units?
2 Pompeii doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Pompeii have?
Some of 2 Pompeii's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pompeii currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pompeii is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pompeii pet-friendly?
No, 2 Pompeii is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Pompeii offer parking?
No, 2 Pompeii does not offer parking.
Does 2 Pompeii have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pompeii does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pompeii have a pool?
Yes, 2 Pompeii has a pool.
Does 2 Pompeii have accessible units?
No, 2 Pompeii does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pompeii have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pompeii does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pompeii have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pompeii does not have units with air conditioning.

