Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

A wonderful Neighborhood and Charming Home. Single level with largest floor plan in the tract. Spacious and bright kitchen with breakfast area, storage and counter space and expansive neighborhood view through large kitchen windows. Separate family room/dining room. Living room with fireplace and built-in bar opens to a patio/yard - great for entertaining and gardening. Three bedrooms with atrium off secondary bedroom, and 2 bathrooms. Includes inside laundry area hook-ups and direct access attached 2-car garage. Home is clean, freshly painted and new carpets installed. There is no air conditioning, but plenty of cool afternoon breezes flow through the homes many windows. Located in the Terrace Community Assoc. of University Park, one of Irvine's earliest Villages with two pools & BBQs. Award winning IUSD schools include University Park Elementary, Rancho middle and University High School. Close to UC Irvine and Concordia University. Near public transportation and easy access for commuters. Walking distance to Mason Regional Park, University Park Community Center, Orange County Public Library, Tanaka Farms, and two golf courses. Close-by retail includes Wholesome Choice & Zion Mart international grocery stores, RiteAid, and a mix of restaurants, banking, healthcare, and personal services.Text or call Listing agent at (949) 632-2526 for more info or to schedule an appointment to view this home. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, 7/14 12pm-2pm.