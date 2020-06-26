All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

2 Cashew

2 Cashew · No Longer Available
Location

2 Cashew, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A wonderful Neighborhood and Charming Home. Single level with largest floor plan in the tract. Spacious and bright kitchen with breakfast area, storage and counter space and expansive neighborhood view through large kitchen windows. Separate family room/dining room. Living room with fireplace and built-in bar opens to a patio/yard - great for entertaining and gardening. Three bedrooms with atrium off secondary bedroom, and 2 bathrooms. Includes inside laundry area hook-ups and direct access attached 2-car garage. Home is clean, freshly painted and new carpets installed. There is no air conditioning, but plenty of cool afternoon breezes flow through the homes many windows. Located in the Terrace Community Assoc. of University Park, one of Irvine's earliest Villages with two pools & BBQs. Award winning IUSD schools include University Park Elementary, Rancho middle and University High School. Close to UC Irvine and Concordia University. Near public transportation and easy access for commuters. Walking distance to Mason Regional Park, University Park Community Center, Orange County Public Library, Tanaka Farms, and two golf courses. Close-by retail includes Wholesome Choice & Zion Mart international grocery stores, RiteAid, and a mix of restaurants, banking, healthcare, and personal services.Text or call Listing agent at (949) 632-2526 for more info or to schedule an appointment to view this home. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, 7/14 12pm-2pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cashew have any available units?
2 Cashew doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Cashew have?
Some of 2 Cashew's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cashew currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cashew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cashew pet-friendly?
No, 2 Cashew is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Cashew offer parking?
Yes, 2 Cashew offers parking.
Does 2 Cashew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Cashew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cashew have a pool?
Yes, 2 Cashew has a pool.
Does 2 Cashew have accessible units?
No, 2 Cashew does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cashew have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Cashew has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Cashew have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Cashew does not have units with air conditioning.
