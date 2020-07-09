All apartments in Irvine
2 Arese Aisle

2 Arese Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

2 Arese Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

A Must-See recently renovated jewel at the popular Corte Bella gated community with lovely Italianate fountains, gardens, pool, spa and statues in centrally located Westpark. This spacious 1350 sq ft. condo is impressive! The largest of the 2 bedroom 2 en-suite bathroom types with bonus extra 1/2 bath and laundry, with washer and dryer included.

Double (two) car garage with entry into the condo. No neighbors underneath or above so it is more like living in your own townhouse. Quiet corner unit with lovely outlook. Upgraded kitchen with double door fridge and ice-maker. Stylish modern marble counter top and breakfast bar with glass mosaic back splash with LED lighting. Modern double stainless steel kitchen sink with designer kitchen faucet and built-in pull out spray and hand soap dispenser. Quality fittings and fixtures throughout. Newer halogen lighting.

Two newer marble bathrooms with frameless shower doors. Modern frosted glass, double vessel sinks (his and hers) with matching vessel taps. Newer toilets. Gas Fireplace in spacious living room with dining area, fireplace, and access to balcony. Quality Blinds throughout. Newer carpets and designer paint work throughout. Timber flooring in living room and entry. Property is located at an excellent location, close to parks, schools, shopping (District & Westpark) and easy access to 405 Freeway. Inspect now as this quality rental won't last. Very well priced for such luxury and size.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available 11/9/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Arese Aisle have any available units?
2 Arese Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Arese Aisle have?
Some of 2 Arese Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Arese Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Arese Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Arese Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Arese Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 2 Arese Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Arese Aisle offers parking.
Does 2 Arese Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Arese Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Arese Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 2 Arese Aisle has a pool.
Does 2 Arese Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2 Arese Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Arese Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Arese Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Arese Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Arese Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

