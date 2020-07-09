2 Arese Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



A Must-See recently renovated jewel at the popular Corte Bella gated community with lovely Italianate fountains, gardens, pool, spa and statues in centrally located Westpark. This spacious 1350 sq ft. condo is impressive! The largest of the 2 bedroom 2 en-suite bathroom types with bonus extra 1/2 bath and laundry, with washer and dryer included.



Double (two) car garage with entry into the condo. No neighbors underneath or above so it is more like living in your own townhouse. Quiet corner unit with lovely outlook. Upgraded kitchen with double door fridge and ice-maker. Stylish modern marble counter top and breakfast bar with glass mosaic back splash with LED lighting. Modern double stainless steel kitchen sink with designer kitchen faucet and built-in pull out spray and hand soap dispenser. Quality fittings and fixtures throughout. Newer halogen lighting.



Two newer marble bathrooms with frameless shower doors. Modern frosted glass, double vessel sinks (his and hers) with matching vessel taps. Newer toilets. Gas Fireplace in spacious living room with dining area, fireplace, and access to balcony. Quality Blinds throughout. Newer carpets and designer paint work throughout. Timber flooring in living room and entry. Property is located at an excellent location, close to parks, schools, shopping (District & Westpark) and easy access to 405 Freeway. Inspect now as this quality rental won't last. Very well priced for such luxury and size.



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available 11/9/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.