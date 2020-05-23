199 Magnet

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

TEXT for private showing: 949-702-1955 date/time. Gorgeous Home only 2 years old and ready to lease December 1st. The heart of the home has beautiful granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances and HUGE center island and is open to the family room. 2350 SF, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 1 Patio, Bonus room and 2 Decks at the third floor. Specious home located in the Parasol Park community of the Great Park. Super Convenient location. Spectacular wide view of Great Park. Walk to the Great Park Ice Rink, Five Point Amphitheater and OC Great Park Soccer fields. Walk to the award winning elementary and middle schools. Top-quality stainless-steel appliances including washer dryer and refrigerator. Kitchen opens to huge living room and open patio. Designer tile throughout the living room and kitchen. High volume ceiling and recessed lighting. Senseless silent AC system. Master bedroom features walk-in closets and dual sinks. Third floor is a giant bonus room and patio with spectacular great park views with separate AC unit. Walk to parks, pools and spas, clubhouses, tennis courts, playgrounds and trails. Sought after school districts. Conveniently located near shopping, freeway access and airport. Interior tract location within Parasol Park. This is a must show property. Attached 2-car garage 12-18-Month lease term is available. Pet considered. By Appointment.