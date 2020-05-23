All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 199 Magnet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
199 Magnet
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

199 Magnet

199 Magnet · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

199 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
TEXT for private showing: 949-702-1955 date/time. Gorgeous Home only 2 years old and ready to lease December 1st. The heart of the home has beautiful granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances and HUGE center island and is open to the family room. 2350 SF, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 1 Patio, Bonus room and 2 Decks at the third floor. Specious home located in the Parasol Park community of the Great Park. Super Convenient location. Spectacular wide view of Great Park. Walk to the Great Park Ice Rink, Five Point Amphitheater and OC Great Park Soccer fields. Walk to the award winning elementary and middle schools. Top-quality stainless-steel appliances including washer dryer and refrigerator. Kitchen opens to huge living room and open patio. Designer tile throughout the living room and kitchen. High volume ceiling and recessed lighting. Senseless silent AC system. Master bedroom features walk-in closets and dual sinks. Third floor is a giant bonus room and patio with spectacular great park views with separate AC unit. Walk to parks, pools and spas, clubhouses, tennis courts, playgrounds and trails. Sought after school districts. Conveniently located near shopping, freeway access and airport. Interior tract location within Parasol Park. This is a must show property. Attached 2-car garage 12-18-Month lease term is available. Pet considered. By Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Magnet have any available units?
199 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 199 Magnet have?
Some of 199 Magnet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
199 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Magnet pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 Magnet is pet friendly.
Does 199 Magnet offer parking?
Yes, 199 Magnet offers parking.
Does 199 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Magnet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 199 Magnet has a pool.
Does 199 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 199 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Magnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 199 Magnet has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology