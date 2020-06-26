All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM

196 W Yale

196 West Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

196 West Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful light-filled 3 bedroom single-level home with large yard, very close to Woodbridge town center. This is the popular "Jefferson" model. Bathrooms being remodeled and new floors.Large master suite, neutral colors throughout. Light-filled living room with high ceiling and kitchen looking out to the beautiful yard. 2 car garage at the end of quiet alley at rear of house. Top-Rated Irvine School District. Great location close to schools , stores, lake. Community facilities include pool/spa/BarBQ/Picnic area/playground/tennis/trails/meeting room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 W Yale have any available units?
196 W Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 196 W Yale have?
Some of 196 W Yale's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 W Yale currently offering any rent specials?
196 W Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 W Yale pet-friendly?
No, 196 W Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 196 W Yale offer parking?
Yes, 196 W Yale offers parking.
Does 196 W Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 W Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 W Yale have a pool?
Yes, 196 W Yale has a pool.
Does 196 W Yale have accessible units?
No, 196 W Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 196 W Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 W Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 W Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 W Yale does not have units with air conditioning.
