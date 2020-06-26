196 W Yale

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful light-filled 3 bedroom single-level home with large yard, very close to Woodbridge town center. This is the popular "Jefferson" model. Bathrooms being remodeled and new floors.Large master suite, neutral colors throughout. Light-filled living room with high ceiling and kitchen looking out to the beautiful yard. 2 car garage at the end of quiet alley at rear of house. Top-Rated Irvine School District. Great location close to schools , stores, lake. Community facilities include pool/spa/BarBQ/Picnic area/playground/tennis/trails/meeting room.