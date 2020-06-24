All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:27 PM

196 Bowery

196 Bowery · No Longer Available
Location

196 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Sophisticated urban living at its finest in the heart of financial Irvine! Brand new three story ultra-luxe condo in the famous Central Park West. Popular open floor plan with exquisite upgrades such as plush carpeting, rich porcelain tile flooring, and beautiful designer paint. Gourmet Chef’s kitchen has large center island with quartz counter tops, dark wood shaker-style cabinetry, and Monogram stainless steel appliances with built-in refrigerator. Home automation through Ruckus high performance Wi-Fi and programmable thermostats. Master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet and sizeable bathroom with dual sink vanities. Loft has built-in wet bar and bonus outdoor wraparound roof deck fit for relaxation/entertaining. Live and play at the hub of convenience in the financial district, it is walking distance to extensive restaurants, fitness, and entertainment. In the Central Park West community there is a 8000 square foot clubhouse with Olympic pool, fitness center, basketball, barbecue, tot lot, and lounge center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Bowery have any available units?
196 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 196 Bowery have?
Some of 196 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
196 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 196 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 196 Bowery offer parking?
No, 196 Bowery does not offer parking.
Does 196 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 196 Bowery has a pool.
Does 196 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 196 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.

