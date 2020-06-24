196 Bowery

Amenities

Sophisticated urban living at its finest in the heart of financial Irvine! Brand new three story ultra-luxe condo in the famous Central Park West. Popular open floor plan with exquisite upgrades such as plush carpeting, rich porcelain tile flooring, and beautiful designer paint. Gourmet Chef’s kitchen has large center island with quartz counter tops, dark wood shaker-style cabinetry, and Monogram stainless steel appliances with built-in refrigerator. Home automation through Ruckus high performance Wi-Fi and programmable thermostats. Master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet and sizeable bathroom with dual sink vanities. Loft has built-in wet bar and bonus outdoor wraparound roof deck fit for relaxation/entertaining. Live and play at the hub of convenience in the financial district, it is walking distance to extensive restaurants, fitness, and entertainment. In the Central Park West community there is a 8000 square foot clubhouse with Olympic pool, fitness center, basketball, barbecue, tot lot, and lounge center.