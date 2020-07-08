All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 195 Cherrybrook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
195 Cherrybrook Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

195 Cherrybrook Ln

195 Cherrybrook Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

195 Cherrybrook Ln, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
195 Cherrybrook Ln Available 02/15/19 Upgraded Dual Master 2-Car Garage Home in Oak Creek Irvine - Upgraded Dual Master 2-Car Garage Home in Oak Creek Irvine - Cobblestone Community

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday, January 24th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Upgraded Kitchen counter-tops and cabinets
Built-in microwave
Vaulted ceilings
Plantation shutters
Tile floors
Crown molding
Two spacious Bedrooms w/ Bathrooms
Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet
Built-in office/loft area
Half Bath down stairs
Fireplace
Community Swimming Pool
Attached 2-Car garage with storage cabinets
Washer / Dryer Hookups

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2730740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have any available units?
195 Cherrybrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have?
Some of 195 Cherrybrook Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Cherrybrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
195 Cherrybrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Cherrybrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Cherrybrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 195 Cherrybrook Ln offers parking.
Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Cherrybrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have a pool?
Yes, 195 Cherrybrook Ln has a pool.
Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 195 Cherrybrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Cherrybrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Cherrybrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Cherrybrook Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology