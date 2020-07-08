Amenities
195 Cherrybrook Ln Available 02/15/19 Upgraded Dual Master 2-Car Garage Home in Oak Creek Irvine - Upgraded Dual Master 2-Car Garage Home in Oak Creek Irvine - Cobblestone Community
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday, January 24th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
Upgraded Kitchen counter-tops and cabinets
Built-in microwave
Vaulted ceilings
Plantation shutters
Tile floors
Crown molding
Two spacious Bedrooms w/ Bathrooms
Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet
Built-in office/loft area
Half Bath down stairs
Fireplace
Community Swimming Pool
Attached 2-Car garage with storage cabinets
Washer / Dryer Hookups
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED
PLEASE RESPECT THE RESIDENTS' PRIVACY
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE2730740)