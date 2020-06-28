192 Garden Gate Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Charming DETECHED single family home on interior corner lot in prestigious Northwood Pointe. Large Front and side yard with pavers (newly installed) and beautiful white picket fence. Hardwood floor downstairs. Living room with built-ins and ceiling fans. Dining room with cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and newly remodeled quartz countertop. 2 bedrooms plus office upstairs. Each bedroom has own bathroom. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, dual sink, walk-in closet and plenty of sunshine. Newly installed wood-shutters for window covering. Home shows great! Walking distance to award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High. Walking distance to association amenities including Community Park, Junior Olympic swimming facility, tennis/basketball/sand volleyball courts, baseball/soccer fields. Close to Orchard Hills shopping center, Zion market, and Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included without warranty. Small pets negotiable.