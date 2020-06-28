All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
192 Garden Gate Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

192 Garden Gate Lane

192 Garden Gate Ln · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

192 Garden Gate Ln, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming DETECHED single family home on interior corner lot in prestigious Northwood Pointe. Large Front and side yard with pavers (newly installed) and beautiful white picket fence. Hardwood floor downstairs. Living room with built-ins and ceiling fans. Dining room with cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and newly remodeled quartz countertop. 2 bedrooms plus office upstairs. Each bedroom has own bathroom. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, dual sink, walk-in closet and plenty of sunshine. Newly installed wood-shutters for window covering. Home shows great! Walking distance to award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High. Walking distance to association amenities including Community Park, Junior Olympic swimming facility, tennis/basketball/sand volleyball courts, baseball/soccer fields. Close to Orchard Hills shopping center, Zion market, and Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included without warranty. Small pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Garden Gate Lane have any available units?
192 Garden Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 192 Garden Gate Lane have?
Some of 192 Garden Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Garden Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
192 Garden Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Garden Gate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 Garden Gate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 192 Garden Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 192 Garden Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 192 Garden Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 Garden Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Garden Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 192 Garden Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 192 Garden Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 192 Garden Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Garden Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Garden Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Garden Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Garden Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
