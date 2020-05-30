19001 Croyden

Amenities

RARE, ONE OF A KIND PANORAMIC VIEWS from this single level gem in the prestigious Turtle Rock Terrace neighborhood. Views extend from Catalina Island to the snow capped mountains and city lights in between. This home has a rare, wide view corridor with an over 10,000 sq. ft. lot. Enjoy single level living with vaulted ceilings and light pouring in. Three bedrooms including the generous sized, master suite are all on one level. Spacious living areas have two fireplaces and an open kitchen. Convenient indoor laundry area is right off the kitchen and garage. The home has been freshly painted. Plenty of storage is located throughout the home and in the unique three car garage. Professional landscaping designed by Rogers Garden. Located in the village of Turtle Rock, this home is surrounded by lush greenery, scenic trails and forever views. HOA amenities include pool, jacuzzi, play area and more. Close to the University of California, Irvine, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Beach, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Kaiser & Hoag Hospitals, Bommer Canyon, Newport Beach and more! Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools: Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle and University High!