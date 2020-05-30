All apartments in Irvine
19001 Croyden
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

19001 Croyden

19001 Croyden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19001 Croyden Terrace, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
RARE, ONE OF A KIND PANORAMIC VIEWS from this single level gem in the prestigious Turtle Rock Terrace neighborhood. Views extend from Catalina Island to the snow capped mountains and city lights in between. This home has a rare, wide view corridor with an over 10,000 sq. ft. lot. Enjoy single level living with vaulted ceilings and light pouring in. Three bedrooms including the generous sized, master suite are all on one level. Spacious living areas have two fireplaces and an open kitchen. Convenient indoor laundry area is right off the kitchen and garage. The home has been freshly painted. Plenty of storage is located throughout the home and in the unique three car garage. Professional landscaping designed by Rogers Garden. Located in the village of Turtle Rock, this home is surrounded by lush greenery, scenic trails and forever views. HOA amenities include pool, jacuzzi, play area and more. Close to the University of California, Irvine, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Beach, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Kaiser & Hoag Hospitals, Bommer Canyon, Newport Beach and more! Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools: Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle and University High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19001 Croyden have any available units?
19001 Croyden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19001 Croyden have?
Some of 19001 Croyden's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19001 Croyden currently offering any rent specials?
19001 Croyden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19001 Croyden pet-friendly?
No, 19001 Croyden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19001 Croyden offer parking?
Yes, 19001 Croyden offers parking.
Does 19001 Croyden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19001 Croyden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19001 Croyden have a pool?
Yes, 19001 Croyden has a pool.
Does 19001 Croyden have accessible units?
No, 19001 Croyden does not have accessible units.
Does 19001 Croyden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19001 Croyden has units with dishwashers.
Does 19001 Croyden have units with air conditioning?
No, 19001 Croyden does not have units with air conditioning.
