190 Scale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

190 Scale

190 Scale · No Longer Available
Location

190 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
new construction
pet friendly
This two-story detached brand new home includes a living area featuring a great room, dining room, gourmet kitchen with center island, and a California room perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs, walk in to a spacious loft surrounded by the three bedrooms. The master suite includes a separate tub in the spa-like master bath, and a private deck. House has SunStreet Energy Solar Electric System, energy-saving LED light, Wof stainless-steel appliances, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, Wi-Fi keyless lock on front entry door and more! House located in wonderful Great Park Neighborhoods with walking distance to schools, pools, playgrounds and trails.
New blinds will be installed next 2 weeks; landscaping in a process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Scale have any available units?
190 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 190 Scale have?
Some of 190 Scale's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
190 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Scale pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Scale is pet friendly.
Does 190 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 190 Scale offers parking.
Does 190 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 190 Scale has a pool.
Does 190 Scale have accessible units?
No, 190 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Scale have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Scale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
