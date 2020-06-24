Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access key fob access new construction pet friendly

This two-story detached brand new home includes a living area featuring a great room, dining room, gourmet kitchen with center island, and a California room perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs, walk in to a spacious loft surrounded by the three bedrooms. The master suite includes a separate tub in the spa-like master bath, and a private deck. House has SunStreet Energy Solar Electric System, energy-saving LED light, Wof stainless-steel appliances, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, Wi-Fi keyless lock on front entry door and more! House located in wonderful Great Park Neighborhoods with walking distance to schools, pools, playgrounds and trails.

New blinds will be installed next 2 weeks; landscaping in a process.