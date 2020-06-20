All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

19 Sonata Street

19 Sonata · No Longer Available
Location

19 Sonata, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and well maintained detached end unit condo is conveniently located in Oak Creak. No one above and no one below, three bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bath plus an office downstairs. Laminated floors throughout downstairs and carpets from stairs throughout upstairs. Granite countertops with stainless appliances in the kitchen, and newer paint & newer carpet through out the house. A spacious side yard out of dining area, great for entertainment. Two One-Car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Home has been professionally cleaned and is ready to move in. Minutes to freeway access, Sand Canyon post office, Kaiser & Hoag hospitals, Irvine Spectrum & more!! Walking distance to elementary school, San Diego Trail, Parks, Pools, Basketball/Tennis Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sonata Street have any available units?
19 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Sonata Street have?
Some of 19 Sonata Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sonata Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sonata Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Sonata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Sonata Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 Sonata Street does offer parking.
Does 19 Sonata Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Sonata Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sonata Street have a pool?
Yes, 19 Sonata Street has a pool.
Does 19 Sonata Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Sonata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sonata Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Sonata Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sonata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Sonata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
