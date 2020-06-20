19 Sonata Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and well maintained detached end unit condo is conveniently located in Oak Creak. No one above and no one below, three bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bath plus an office downstairs. Laminated floors throughout downstairs and carpets from stairs throughout upstairs. Granite countertops with stainless appliances in the kitchen, and newer paint & newer carpet through out the house. A spacious side yard out of dining area, great for entertainment. Two One-Car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Home has been professionally cleaned and is ready to move in. Minutes to freeway access, Sand Canyon post office, Kaiser & Hoag hospitals, Irvine Spectrum & more!! Walking distance to elementary school, San Diego Trail, Parks, Pools, Basketball/Tennis Courts.