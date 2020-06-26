All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

19 Silkleaf

19 Silkleaf · No Longer Available
Location

19 Silkleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 BD 2.5 BA detached home tastefully upgraded, immaculately kept and refrigerator included. Newer flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, raised recessed LED lighting in kitchen, new doors, window treatments, ceilings textured, painted top to bottom, garage door, toilets, sinks and fixtures! Excellent inside the loop location, near schools, parks, lagoon and lake. Not a zero lot line so there is an opportunity for a dog run or garden on far side of house. Enjoy all the extraordinary amenities of Woodbridge, the #1 Planned Community in America which Parents Magazine cited as the Best Place in the Country to Raise a Family. Irvine has been ranked the safest City in the USA for the last 13 consecutive years and it's schools are in the top 2% in California. Good credit, income and references a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Silkleaf have any available units?
19 Silkleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Silkleaf have?
Some of 19 Silkleaf's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Silkleaf currently offering any rent specials?
19 Silkleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Silkleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Silkleaf is pet friendly.
Does 19 Silkleaf offer parking?
Yes, 19 Silkleaf offers parking.
Does 19 Silkleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Silkleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Silkleaf have a pool?
No, 19 Silkleaf does not have a pool.
Does 19 Silkleaf have accessible units?
Yes, 19 Silkleaf has accessible units.
Does 19 Silkleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Silkleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Silkleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Silkleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
