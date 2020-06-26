19 Silkleaf

Amenities

Charming 3 BD 2.5 BA detached home tastefully upgraded, immaculately kept and refrigerator included. Newer flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, raised recessed LED lighting in kitchen, new doors, window treatments, ceilings textured, painted top to bottom, garage door, toilets, sinks and fixtures! Excellent inside the loop location, near schools, parks, lagoon and lake. Not a zero lot line so there is an opportunity for a dog run or garden on far side of house. Enjoy all the extraordinary amenities of Woodbridge, the #1 Planned Community in America which Parents Magazine cited as the Best Place in the Country to Raise a Family. Irvine has been ranked the safest City in the USA for the last 13 consecutive years and it's schools are in the top 2% in California. Good credit, income and references a must.