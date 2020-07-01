19 Mineral King

Amenities

WHAT AN AMAZING HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED NORTHPARK! This Spacious Northpark Home has Tons of Upgrades Including Chef's Kitchen with Large Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors, Plantation Wood Shutters, Designer Paint, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Plus Much More... This floor plan features, 3 Spacious bedrooms including a luxurious master suite. There's also a separate living room that can be used as a home office or formal dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast nook. Enjoy the back patio for BBQ's and entertaining. Northpark offers incredible amenities with 5 pools, spas, basketball courts, 3 lighted tennis courts, clubhouse and plenty of parks and tot lots. Close to award winning schools, shopping and fine dining.