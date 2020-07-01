All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 19 Mineral King.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
19 Mineral King
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

19 Mineral King

19 Mineral King · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Mineral King, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
WHAT AN AMAZING HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED NORTHPARK! This Spacious Northpark Home has Tons of Upgrades Including Chef's Kitchen with Large Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors, Plantation Wood Shutters, Designer Paint, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Plus Much More... This floor plan features, 3 Spacious bedrooms including a luxurious master suite. There's also a separate living room that can be used as a home office or formal dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast nook. Enjoy the back patio for BBQ's and entertaining. Northpark offers incredible amenities with 5 pools, spas, basketball courts, 3 lighted tennis courts, clubhouse and plenty of parks and tot lots. Close to award winning schools, shopping and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Mineral King have any available units?
19 Mineral King doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Mineral King have?
Some of 19 Mineral King's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Mineral King currently offering any rent specials?
19 Mineral King is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Mineral King pet-friendly?
No, 19 Mineral King is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Mineral King offer parking?
Yes, 19 Mineral King offers parking.
Does 19 Mineral King have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Mineral King does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Mineral King have a pool?
Yes, 19 Mineral King has a pool.
Does 19 Mineral King have accessible units?
No, 19 Mineral King does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Mineral King have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Mineral King has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Mineral King have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Mineral King does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology