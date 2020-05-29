All apartments in Irvine
19 Greenfield

19 Greenfield · (949) 310-8200
Location

19 Greenfield, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! Highly desirable Woodbridge community. Resort Style Living in this amazing Turnkey home with vaulted ceilings, elegant gourmet kitchen, open floor plan with elegant grey Quartz Counter tops, new paint, new appliances perfect for any chef. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1200 sq.ft home. So many upgrades throughout the unit including new appliances, recessed lighting, laminated floors, and so much more. This is a great location close to shopping centers, Restaurants, Irvine Spectrum, walking distance to Blue Ribbon schools, Easy access to 405 & 5, about 20 minutes drive to Disneyland and lots of entertainment. AWARD WINNING WOODBRIDGE COMMUNITY PROVIDES HOME OWNERS WITH PRIVILEGED ACCESS TO LAKES, BEACH CLUB, CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, AND MILES OF FOOD AND BIKE PATHS. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. LARGE EXTERIOR STORAGE CLOSET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Greenfield have any available units?
19 Greenfield has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19 Greenfield currently offering any rent specials?
19 Greenfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Greenfield pet-friendly?
No, 19 Greenfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Greenfield offer parking?
No, 19 Greenfield does not offer parking.
Does 19 Greenfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Greenfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Greenfield have a pool?
No, 19 Greenfield does not have a pool.
Does 19 Greenfield have accessible units?
No, 19 Greenfield does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Greenfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Greenfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Greenfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Greenfield does not have units with air conditioning.
