19 Greenfield

Amenities

recently renovated tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! Highly desirable Woodbridge community. Resort Style Living in this amazing Turnkey home with vaulted ceilings, elegant gourmet kitchen, open floor plan with elegant grey Quartz Counter tops, new paint, new appliances perfect for any chef. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1200 sq.ft home. So many upgrades throughout the unit including new appliances, recessed lighting, laminated floors, and so much more. This is a great location close to shopping centers, Restaurants, Irvine Spectrum, walking distance to Blue Ribbon schools, Easy access to 405 & 5, about 20 minutes drive to Disneyland and lots of entertainment. AWARD WINNING WOODBRIDGE COMMUNITY PROVIDES HOME OWNERS WITH PRIVILEGED ACCESS TO LAKES, BEACH CLUB, CLUB HOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, AND MILES OF FOOD AND BIKE PATHS. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. LARGE EXTERIOR STORAGE CLOSET.