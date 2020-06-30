19 Bull Run

Amenities

This 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths home has one bed room plus the full bath downstairs. Upgrades include new wood laminate flooring, recessed lightings, whole house paint, new kitchen island, new micro-wave, new kitchen faucet, new ceiling fans and new window treatments. All of the bathrooms were updated too. An open concept floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and crown molding throughout. Two fire places, one in the huge family Room and the other in the large master suite with retreat to save energy and add the elegance to the house. The walk-in closet in the master suite has walls of storage spaces. Large closet spaces are also found in the other bedrooms. A very private backyard with tons of color, fruit trees and a wide patio area for entertaining. This house is move-in ready and is affordably priced.