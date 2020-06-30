All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 19 Bull Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
19 Bull Run
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

19 Bull Run

19 Bull Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Bull Run, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths home has one bed room plus the full bath downstairs. Upgrades include new wood laminate flooring, recessed lightings, whole house paint, new kitchen island, new micro-wave, new kitchen faucet, new ceiling fans and new window treatments. All of the bathrooms were updated too. An open concept floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and crown molding throughout. Two fire places, one in the huge family Room and the other in the large master suite with retreat to save energy and add the elegance to the house. The walk-in closet in the master suite has walls of storage spaces. Large closet spaces are also found in the other bedrooms. A very private backyard with tons of color, fruit trees and a wide patio area for entertaining. This house is move-in ready and is affordably priced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Bull Run have any available units?
19 Bull Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Bull Run have?
Some of 19 Bull Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Bull Run currently offering any rent specials?
19 Bull Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Bull Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Bull Run is pet friendly.
Does 19 Bull Run offer parking?
Yes, 19 Bull Run offers parking.
Does 19 Bull Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Bull Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Bull Run have a pool?
No, 19 Bull Run does not have a pool.
Does 19 Bull Run have accessible units?
No, 19 Bull Run does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Bull Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Bull Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Bull Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Bull Run has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology