Irvine, CA
19 Arborside
Last updated March 19 2019

19 Arborside

19 Arborside · No Longer Available
Location

19 Arborside, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rarely available for lease, light & bright three bedroom, two and a half bath detached home in the gated community of Arborel Chantory in Turtle Ridge. Exceptionally large, private back yard with outdoor fireplace, built-in BBQ and fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, limestone flooring, gas range & microwave, refrigerator/freezer and wine refrigerator. Embrace the indoor/outdoor lifestyle with covered patio dining or formal dining room. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer. The private master suite has high ceilings, dual sinks, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms (one currently used as a gym/office) and full bath complete the second level. Resort-like association amenities include gated access, community pool & spa, outdoor BBQ area and community clubhouse with nearby trails for walking and biking. Available for lease starting March 15, 2019. Quiet location, conveniently located near great local beaches, restaurants, shopping, Fashion Island and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Arborside have any available units?
19 Arborside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Arborside have?
Some of 19 Arborside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Arborside currently offering any rent specials?
19 Arborside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Arborside pet-friendly?
No, 19 Arborside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Arborside offer parking?
Yes, 19 Arborside offers parking.
Does 19 Arborside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Arborside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Arborside have a pool?
Yes, 19 Arborside has a pool.
Does 19 Arborside have accessible units?
No, 19 Arborside does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Arborside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Arborside has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Arborside have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Arborside does not have units with air conditioning.
