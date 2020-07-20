19 Arborside

Amenities

Rarely available for lease, light & bright three bedroom, two and a half bath detached home in the gated community of Arborel Chantory in Turtle Ridge. Exceptionally large, private back yard with outdoor fireplace, built-in BBQ and fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, limestone flooring, gas range & microwave, refrigerator/freezer and wine refrigerator. Embrace the indoor/outdoor lifestyle with covered patio dining or formal dining room. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer. The private master suite has high ceilings, dual sinks, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms (one currently used as a gym/office) and full bath complete the second level. Resort-like association amenities include gated access, community pool & spa, outdoor BBQ area and community clubhouse with nearby trails for walking and biking. Available for lease starting March 15, 2019. Quiet location, conveniently located near great local beaches, restaurants, shopping, Fashion Island and John Wayne Airport.