18972 Antioch Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming light and bright single story 3-bedroom home near award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary School, University High School and UCI. Home has new wood laminate flooring and fresh painting, upgraded kitchen with quartz counters and cabinets. Family room has built in shelves and cabinets and lookout to a beautiful atrium with Roger's Garden-like décor. Skylights in bathrooms and bedroom bring natural light to the house. A very private, large and tranquil backyard makes for great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors under the covered patio. Walk to community park & pool.