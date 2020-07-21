All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

18972 Antioch Drive

18972 Antioch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18972 Antioch Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming light and bright single story 3-bedroom home near award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary School, University High School and UCI. Home has new wood laminate flooring and fresh painting, upgraded kitchen with quartz counters and cabinets. Family room has built in shelves and cabinets and lookout to a beautiful atrium with Roger's Garden-like décor. Skylights in bathrooms and bedroom bring natural light to the house. A very private, large and tranquil backyard makes for great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors under the covered patio. Walk to community park & pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18972 Antioch Drive have any available units?
18972 Antioch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18972 Antioch Drive have?
Some of 18972 Antioch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18972 Antioch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18972 Antioch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18972 Antioch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18972 Antioch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18972 Antioch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18972 Antioch Drive offers parking.
Does 18972 Antioch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18972 Antioch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18972 Antioch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18972 Antioch Drive has a pool.
Does 18972 Antioch Drive have accessible units?
No, 18972 Antioch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18972 Antioch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18972 Antioch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18972 Antioch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18972 Antioch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
