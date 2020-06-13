All apartments in Irvine
187 FRAME

187 Frame · (949) 275-3777
Location

187 Frame, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
*** JUST INSTALLED NEW BEAUTIFUL COLOR UPGRADED VINYL FLOOR ***
Chorus at Cadence Park in the Great Park Neighborhoods. One floor and lives like a single-story home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan.
beautiful landscaped EXTRA HUGE FRONT YARD and back yard has both a gate. PURCHASED SOLAR PANEL INCLUDED. kitchen with GE Profile kitchen appliances and a private patio with stacking patio doors. Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program, which offers a high level of upgraded the GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with GE Profile refrigerator, white cabinetry with soft-close doors, granite countertops, stacking patio doors, one step to walking distance to the new Cadence Park School (K-8), the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Resort-style amenities that the Great Park, pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses, and more. Already wired the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design. ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 FRAME have any available units?
187 FRAME has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 FRAME have?
Some of 187 FRAME's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 FRAME currently offering any rent specials?
187 FRAME isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 FRAME pet-friendly?
No, 187 FRAME is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 187 FRAME offer parking?
No, 187 FRAME does not offer parking.
Does 187 FRAME have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 FRAME does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 FRAME have a pool?
Yes, 187 FRAME has a pool.
Does 187 FRAME have accessible units?
No, 187 FRAME does not have accessible units.
Does 187 FRAME have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 FRAME does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 FRAME have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 FRAME does not have units with air conditioning.
