*** JUST INSTALLED NEW BEAUTIFUL COLOR UPGRADED VINYL FLOOR ***

Chorus at Cadence Park in the Great Park Neighborhoods. One floor and lives like a single-story home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan.

beautiful landscaped EXTRA HUGE FRONT YARD and back yard has both a gate. PURCHASED SOLAR PANEL INCLUDED. kitchen with GE Profile kitchen appliances and a private patio with stacking patio doors. Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program, which offers a high level of upgraded the GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with GE Profile refrigerator, white cabinetry with soft-close doors, granite countertops, stacking patio doors, one step to walking distance to the new Cadence Park School (K-8), the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Resort-style amenities that the Great Park, pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses, and more. Already wired the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design. ready to move-in.