185 Firefly

Beautiful home in Portola Springs with a great community and highly rated Irvine School District. 4 bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, great room, California room, and 2 car garage. Gourmet upgrade kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, and elegant granite counter tops with full back splash at cook top area. Private driveway, elevation themed coach lights. Private landscaping in back yard. Minutes to hwy 241, 5, 133, 15 minutes to spectrum center, walk distance to future elementary, minutes to Middle school and high school. Contact us for showing!