Enjoy peaceful living in this upper 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo centrally located in Irvine to the 405 and 5 freeway and Irvine Spectrum! This spacious two bedroom condo includes a carport, washer and dryer hookups, gas stove, and full bathroom! Community amenities include access to two community pools with jacuzzis, gym, tennis courts, kids playground area, and basketball courts. Washer, dryer, and fridge are NOT included.