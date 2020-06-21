All apartments in Irvine
Location

181 Hargrove, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
Brand new 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom Petaluma plan 2 detached condo in the highly desirable Eastwood community. Highly upgraded. Beautiful wood floor throughout main floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite center island and stainless-steel appliances. Highly upgraded bathrooms. Premium corner lot with one neighbor only. Beautiful view from every room and landing area. Extended driveway allows 3+ cars parking. Finished enormous backyard for family activities. Have to see to appreciate. Top rated school district. Eastwood elementary school. Community features parks, pool and hot tub. Full size soccer/baseball field. Close to green belt and hiking trails. Close to 5/241/133 and shopping centers. Window treatment will be installed. Frig/washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 181 Hargrove have any available units?
181 Hargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 181 Hargrove have?
Some of 181 Hargrove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Hargrove currently offering any rent specials?
181 Hargrove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Hargrove pet-friendly?
No, 181 Hargrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 181 Hargrove offer parking?
Yes, 181 Hargrove does offer parking.
Does 181 Hargrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Hargrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Hargrove have a pool?
Yes, 181 Hargrove has a pool.
Does 181 Hargrove have accessible units?
No, 181 Hargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Hargrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Hargrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Hargrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Hargrove does not have units with air conditioning.

