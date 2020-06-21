181 Hargrove.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub new construction

Brand new 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom Petaluma plan 2 detached condo in the highly desirable Eastwood community. Highly upgraded. Beautiful wood floor throughout main floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite center island and stainless-steel appliances. Highly upgraded bathrooms. Premium corner lot with one neighbor only. Beautiful view from every room and landing area. Extended driveway allows 3+ cars parking. Finished enormous backyard for family activities. Have to see to appreciate. Top rated school district. Eastwood elementary school. Community features parks, pool and hot tub. Full size soccer/baseball field. Close to green belt and hiking trails. Close to 5/241/133 and shopping centers. Window treatment will be installed. Frig/washer/dryer included.