1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104

Pristine and modern 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end location condominium. No residents above or below you. Two-individual-single car garages. Bathroom features dual sinks & tiled flooring. Hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, and rich beige custom paint through out the home. Warm up to the gas fireplace in winter, cook great food on the gas stove, entertain in the dining room/living room. Includes; microwave, refrigerator, & washer/dryer. Walking distance to the luxurious private community pool and spa as well as your mailbox. Close to shopping, schools, & freeway access.



