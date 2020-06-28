All apartments in Irvine
1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104

1807 Ladrillo Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Irvine -

Pristine and modern 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end location condominium. No residents above or below you. Two-individual-single car garages. Bathroom features dual sinks & tiled flooring. Hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, and rich beige custom paint through out the home. Warm up to the gas fireplace in winter, cook great food on the gas stove, entertain in the dining room/living room. Includes; microwave, refrigerator, & washer/dryer. Walking distance to the luxurious private community pool and spa as well as your mailbox. Close to shopping, schools, & freeway access.

To schedule a showing or apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net There is a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.
If you have any question regarding this property please contact Alex, 949-679-0440 x121 or Alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE2019109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have any available units?
1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have?
Some of 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 offers parking.
Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have a pool?
Yes, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 has a pool.
Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have accessible units?
No, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Ladrillo Aisle #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
