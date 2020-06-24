All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 24 2019

18 Windjammer

18 Windjammer · No Longer Available
Location

18 Windjammer, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

Fully remodeled highly desirable Woodbridge upper unit 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with newer paint , brand new waterproof high end laminate flooring with separate Dining room and Living room , newer kitchen Cabinets with Tiles and white Quartz counter tops , sink, with brand newer fridge and Washer and dryer , newly done bathrooms with brand new Vanities, Brand new A/C just installed last year , lots of sun light and very bright with windows allover , with 2 balconies one overlooking the Greenbelt and second balcony off the master bedroom, huge master bedroom closet, Walking to pool , park and Woodbridge amenities.Walking short distance to Woodbridge High School, South lake middle school and Meadow park Elementary school, Starbucks, supermarkets, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Windjammer have any available units?
18 Windjammer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Windjammer have?
Some of 18 Windjammer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Windjammer currently offering any rent specials?
18 Windjammer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Windjammer pet-friendly?
No, 18 Windjammer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Windjammer offer parking?
No, 18 Windjammer does not offer parking.
Does 18 Windjammer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Windjammer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Windjammer have a pool?
Yes, 18 Windjammer has a pool.
Does 18 Windjammer have accessible units?
No, 18 Windjammer does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Windjammer have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Windjammer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Windjammer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Windjammer has units with air conditioning.
