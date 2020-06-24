18 Windjammer

Amenities

Fully remodeled highly desirable Woodbridge upper unit 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with newer paint , brand new waterproof high end laminate flooring with separate Dining room and Living room , newer kitchen Cabinets with Tiles and white Quartz counter tops , sink, with brand newer fridge and Washer and dryer , newly done bathrooms with brand new Vanities, Brand new A/C just installed last year , lots of sun light and very bright with windows allover , with 2 balconies one overlooking the Greenbelt and second balcony off the master bedroom, huge master bedroom closet, Walking to pool , park and Woodbridge amenities.Walking short distance to Woodbridge High School, South lake middle school and Meadow park Elementary school, Starbucks, supermarkets, restaurants and shopping.