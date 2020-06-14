18 TRINITY

Amenities
24 hour guard gated Concordia home. Expanded-customized w/addition of 375SF bonus room. 5BR/3BA incl main floor bed & bath. Flagstone walkway & brick lined walls lead to front courtyard. Double door entry opens to travertine floors & impressive cathedral ceilings. Step down into formal living & dining rooms w/crown & window moldings. All new wood floors through first level. Totally remodeled kitchen w/new cabinets including whisper close drawers, quartz counters w/travertine backsplash & expanded sit-down counter open to breakfast nook. Sunny family room w/brick fireplace & surround sound speakers. Huge bonus room w/wood paneled ceilings, built-in speakers & separate study area. Doors from family & bonus rooms open to a perfect oasis in back yard for a perfect flow of entertaining. Exquisite yard is highlighted by custom masonry fireplace, stacked stone planters, fountain, separate island w/built-in BBQ, outdoor speakers & professionally designed landscape for maximum privacy. Sumptuous master suite enjoys a private retreat/office which shares a dual sided fireplace. Remodeled master bath w/walk-in shower & separate soaking tub. Oversized, double walk-in closet w/high end custom organizers. Designer features incl all new carpet, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobes & ceiling fans throughout. Central vacuum. HOA includes pool, clubhouse & parks. Walking distance to award winning schools & steps to Mason Park corridor.