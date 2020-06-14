All apartments in Irvine
18 TRINITY

18 Trinity · No Longer Available
Location

18 Trinity, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
24 hour guard gated Concordia home. Expanded-customized w/addition of 375SF bonus room. 5BR/3BA incl main floor bed & bath. Flagstone walkway & brick lined walls lead to front courtyard. Double door entry opens to travertine floors & impressive cathedral ceilings. Step down into formal living & dining rooms w/crown & window moldings. All new wood floors through first level. Totally remodeled kitchen w/new cabinets including whisper close drawers, quartz counters w/travertine backsplash & expanded sit-down counter open to breakfast nook. Sunny family room w/brick fireplace & surround sound speakers. Huge bonus room w/wood paneled ceilings, built-in speakers & separate study area. Doors from family & bonus rooms open to a perfect oasis in back yard for a perfect flow of entertaining. Exquisite yard is highlighted by custom masonry fireplace, stacked stone planters, fountain, separate island w/built-in BBQ, outdoor speakers & professionally designed landscape for maximum privacy. Sumptuous master suite enjoys a private retreat/office which shares a dual sided fireplace. Remodeled master bath w/walk-in shower & separate soaking tub. Oversized, double walk-in closet w/high end custom organizers. Designer features incl all new carpet, plantation shutters, mirrored wardrobes & ceiling fans throughout. Central vacuum. HOA includes pool, clubhouse & parks. Walking distance to award winning schools & steps to Mason Park corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 TRINITY have any available units?
18 TRINITY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 TRINITY have?
Some of 18 TRINITY's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 TRINITY currently offering any rent specials?
18 TRINITY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 TRINITY pet-friendly?
No, 18 TRINITY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 TRINITY offer parking?
No, 18 TRINITY does not offer parking.
Does 18 TRINITY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 TRINITY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 TRINITY have a pool?
Yes, 18 TRINITY has a pool.
Does 18 TRINITY have accessible units?
No, 18 TRINITY does not have accessible units.
Does 18 TRINITY have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 TRINITY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 TRINITY have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 TRINITY does not have units with air conditioning.
