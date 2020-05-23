All apartments in Irvine
18 Southern Wood

18 Southern Wood · No Longer Available
Location

18 Southern Wood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located on the view side of cul-de-sac street offers beautiful full views of Shady Canyon, Boomer Canyon, open space....Popular model features soaring ceiling in the over-sized living room accented by a fireplace and privacy shutters, separate dinning room with large windows, remodeled kitchen with crispy white cabinets and granite counters, sunny breakfast nook with extra builtin cabinets perfect for buffet table or displaying favorite china. Spacious family room with a second fireplace and shutters. Three bedrooms on the second floor including master suite with dual vanities with 2 separate closets. Step outside on to the deck off the master bedroom & start your day with gorgeous views. Recent upgrades included newer roof, dual pane windows, plush carpeting, shutters, beautifully landscaped yard with views!! Top rated schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Southern Wood have any available units?
18 Southern Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Southern Wood have?
Some of 18 Southern Wood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Southern Wood currently offering any rent specials?
18 Southern Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Southern Wood pet-friendly?
No, 18 Southern Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Southern Wood offer parking?
No, 18 Southern Wood does not offer parking.
Does 18 Southern Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Southern Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Southern Wood have a pool?
No, 18 Southern Wood does not have a pool.
Does 18 Southern Wood have accessible units?
No, 18 Southern Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Southern Wood have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Southern Wood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Southern Wood have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Southern Wood does not have units with air conditioning.

