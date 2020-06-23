18 Santa Cruz Aisle

Amenities

West Park area in Irvine with top rated schools. Easy access to highways 405,5 and 55. walking distance to retails stores and banks. The property is available June 3rd 2018. 4 bedrooms on the second level with 2 full bathrooms. The flooring is tile and laminate. Wrap around backyard with many windows and sun light. The home owner association amenities offer pool, and tennis courts. Elementary school Plaza Vista is walking distance from the property. The property is maintained and managed professionally.