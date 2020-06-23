All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Santa Cruz Aisle

18 Santa Cruz Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

18 Santa Cruz Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
West Park area in Irvine with top rated schools. Easy access to highways 405,5 and 55. walking distance to retails stores and banks. The property is available June 3rd 2018. 4 bedrooms on the second level with 2 full bathrooms. The flooring is tile and laminate. Wrap around backyard with many windows and sun light. The home owner association amenities offer pool, and tennis courts. Elementary school Plaza Vista is walking distance from the property. The property is maintained and managed professionally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle have any available units?
18 Santa Cruz Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 18 Santa Cruz Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
18 Santa Cruz Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Santa Cruz Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle offer parking?
No, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle does not offer parking.
Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle has a pool.
Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle have accessible units?
No, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
