Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
18 Fuchsia
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

18 Fuchsia

18 Fuchsia · No Longer Available
Location

18 Fuchsia, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Two level dual master bedrooms condo with a 2 car garage - Check out this Awesome 360 tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=it9L1xqDgWj

Pristine two level condo with dual master bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage! Located in the desirable community of Deerfield. Kitchen features electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher all recently updated with new counters and under counter lighting. Two master suites upstairs with mirrored wardrobe. Spacious living room, formal dining area, 1/2 bath, and bright kitchen downstairs. Washer, dryer, located in the garage. Garage offers plenty of storage with shelving throughout.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2350 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Fuchsia have any available units?
18 Fuchsia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Fuchsia have?
Some of 18 Fuchsia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Fuchsia currently offering any rent specials?
18 Fuchsia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Fuchsia pet-friendly?
No, 18 Fuchsia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Fuchsia offer parking?
Yes, 18 Fuchsia offers parking.
Does 18 Fuchsia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Fuchsia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Fuchsia have a pool?
Yes, 18 Fuchsia has a pool.
Does 18 Fuchsia have accessible units?
No, 18 Fuchsia does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Fuchsia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Fuchsia has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Fuchsia have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Fuchsia does not have units with air conditioning.

