18 Fuchsia

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Two level dual master bedrooms condo with a 2 car garage - Check out this Awesome 360 tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=it9L1xqDgWj



Pristine two level condo with dual master bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage! Located in the desirable community of Deerfield. Kitchen features electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher all recently updated with new counters and under counter lighting. Two master suites upstairs with mirrored wardrobe. Spacious living room, formal dining area, 1/2 bath, and bright kitchen downstairs. Washer, dryer, located in the garage. Garage offers plenty of storage with shelving throughout.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2350 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



