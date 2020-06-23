18 Cabazon

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled beautiful gem in prestigious NorthPark Square. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and bright. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A large master suite is well appointed for privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features such as beautiful hardwood floors throughout and recessed lightings. Direct access to attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to award winning Beckman High and near wonderful playgound, Minutes away from 5 fwy, 261 toll road and Tustin market place. MUST SEE!