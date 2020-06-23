All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

18 Cabazon

18 Cabazon · No Longer Available
Location

18 Cabazon, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled beautiful gem in prestigious NorthPark Square. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and bright. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A large master suite is well appointed for privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features such as beautiful hardwood floors throughout and recessed lightings. Direct access to attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to award winning Beckman High and near wonderful playgound, Minutes away from 5 fwy, 261 toll road and Tustin market place. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Cabazon have any available units?
18 Cabazon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Cabazon have?
Some of 18 Cabazon's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Cabazon currently offering any rent specials?
18 Cabazon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Cabazon pet-friendly?
No, 18 Cabazon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Cabazon offer parking?
Yes, 18 Cabazon does offer parking.
Does 18 Cabazon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Cabazon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Cabazon have a pool?
No, 18 Cabazon does not have a pool.
Does 18 Cabazon have accessible units?
No, 18 Cabazon does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Cabazon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Cabazon has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Cabazon have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Cabazon does not have units with air conditioning.
