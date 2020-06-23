18 Cabazon

Amenities
Completely remodeled beautiful gem in prestigious NorthPark Square. Sunny and cheerful living room is open and bright. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A large master suite is well appointed for privacy. Well maintained and upgraded interior features such as beautiful hardwood floors throughout and recessed lightings. Direct access to attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to award winning Beckman High and near wonderful playgound, Minutes away from 5 fwy, 261 toll road and Tustin market place. MUST SEE!