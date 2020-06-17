All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
178 Groveland
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

178 Groveland

178 Groveland · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

178 Groveland, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This Bowen Court Home has three bedrooms 2 1/4 Bath, Stainless Steel Appliances. White Cabinetry and Old French Oak Hardwood floors that has been crafted by Richard-Marshall, Designer Paint, direct garage access. Humm! Still thinking about it, well this home is in gorgeous condition and it is located in Wonderful Village of Woodbury with all the resort like amenities from parks, private pools, and private tennis, basketball & volleyball courts not to mention a public tot-lot. Very close to neighborhood shops that are just around the corner. This property is conveniently located close to renowned UCI, Irvine Valley College, Oak Creek Golf Course and it is just minutes to the Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Market Place, The District and Fashion Island. Freeway close to the 5, 405, 133 and Toll Roads. Walking distance to the Great Park. Life can't get any better once you have lived in the Village of Woodbury and with full access to all the Amenities that Woodbury has to offer. Available April 15th move in. for a private showing contact Steve Escalante at 949-2475116

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Groveland have any available units?
178 Groveland has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Groveland have?
Some of 178 Groveland's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Groveland currently offering any rent specials?
178 Groveland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Groveland pet-friendly?
No, 178 Groveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 178 Groveland offer parking?
Yes, 178 Groveland does offer parking.
Does 178 Groveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Groveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Groveland have a pool?
Yes, 178 Groveland has a pool.
Does 178 Groveland have accessible units?
No, 178 Groveland does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Groveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Groveland has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Groveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Groveland does not have units with air conditioning.
