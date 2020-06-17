178 Groveland

Amenities

This Bowen Court Home has three bedrooms 2 1/4 Bath, Stainless Steel Appliances. White Cabinetry and Old French Oak Hardwood floors that has been crafted by Richard-Marshall, Designer Paint, direct garage access. Humm! Still thinking about it, well this home is in gorgeous condition and it is located in Wonderful Village of Woodbury with all the resort like amenities from parks, private pools, and private tennis, basketball & volleyball courts not to mention a public tot-lot. Very close to neighborhood shops that are just around the corner. This property is conveniently located close to renowned UCI, Irvine Valley College, Oak Creek Golf Course and it is just minutes to the Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Market Place, The District and Fashion Island. Freeway close to the 5, 405, 133 and Toll Roads. Walking distance to the Great Park. Life can't get any better once you have lived in the Village of Woodbury and with full access to all the Amenities that Woodbury has to offer. Available April 15th move in. for a private showing contact Steve Escalante at 949-2475116