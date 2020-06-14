177 Tarocco

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking guest parking

CUTE! CUTE! CUTE! Clean, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms - CLEAN! UPPER 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, deck at front, screened, freshly painted front door. LIGHT and BRIGHT this home has brand new kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, fixtures, microwave, GAS stove, dishwasher - soft-close cabinets with plenty of storage - bring refrigerator - WASHER & DRYER are INCLUDED. Neutral fresh paint, carpet in living room and bedrooms, tiled dining room, hall, kitchen and bathrooms. Master features balcony with sliding door, wall of closets, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, new cabinets, fixtures and faucets, separate private shower and commode. Hall bath new cabinet, fresh tub with shower over tub. Fresh and clean - assigned one carport at bottom of stairs and lots of guest parking. This condo is an end unit so looks out onto expansive green grassy area wtih lots of trees - tranquil and beautiful view!