Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

177 Tarocco

177 Tarocco · (714) 833-4746
Location

177 Tarocco, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
CUTE! CUTE! CUTE! Clean, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms - CLEAN! UPPER 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, deck at front, screened, freshly painted front door. LIGHT and BRIGHT this home has brand new kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, fixtures, microwave, GAS stove, dishwasher - soft-close cabinets with plenty of storage - bring refrigerator - WASHER & DRYER are INCLUDED. Neutral fresh paint, carpet in living room and bedrooms, tiled dining room, hall, kitchen and bathrooms. Master features balcony with sliding door, wall of closets, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, new cabinets, fixtures and faucets, separate private shower and commode. Hall bath new cabinet, fresh tub with shower over tub. Fresh and clean - assigned one carport at bottom of stairs and lots of guest parking. This condo is an end unit so looks out onto expansive green grassy area wtih lots of trees - tranquil and beautiful view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Tarocco have any available units?
177 Tarocco has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 Tarocco have?
Some of 177 Tarocco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Tarocco currently offering any rent specials?
177 Tarocco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Tarocco pet-friendly?
No, 177 Tarocco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 177 Tarocco offer parking?
Yes, 177 Tarocco does offer parking.
Does 177 Tarocco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Tarocco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Tarocco have a pool?
No, 177 Tarocco does not have a pool.
Does 177 Tarocco have accessible units?
No, 177 Tarocco does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Tarocco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 Tarocco has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Tarocco have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Tarocco does not have units with air conditioning.
