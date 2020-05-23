All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

17601 Bard Avenue

17601 Bard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17601 Bard Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
One story newly remodeled detached single family home at West Park in Irvine. It has a living space at 1432 sf and a lot size at 6175 sf which is rare in Irvine for this size of the home in Irvine. It features 3 bd, 2 ba, kitchen , dinning area, living rm, family rm, huge back yard with many fruit trees. living room has high ceiling, family room has a cozy fire place and opens to kitchen, Two car garage with direct access to family rm and long driveway for additional two car parking. It is remodeled earlier this year. A brand new kitchen with a new large center island/quartz counter tops/wood cabinets with soft enclosures/appliances/plumbing features. A new master ba with new shower/cabinets/toilet/new plumbing features. Secondary bathroom has luxurious walk-in Jacuzzi bath tube/shower with special air and hydrotherapy function. New luxurious vinyl floor through out the house. Newly painted interior with smooth ceilings. Ceiling fans and recessed lights through out. Double pane windows. Huge backyard with aluminum patio cover. Central AC with newly replaced compressor/Heating. A ring monitor. Home Association amenities include pool/spa/basketball/tennis/ volleyball courts/clubhouse. Award winning Irvine School District. It is in Renounced University High School and Rancho San Janquin Middle School boundary. It is very centenary located in Irvine, very easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus station, UCI, golf course, airport, Irvine Business complex, beaches, and 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 Bard Avenue have any available units?
17601 Bard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17601 Bard Avenue have?
Some of 17601 Bard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 Bard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17601 Bard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 Bard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17601 Bard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17601 Bard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17601 Bard Avenue offers parking.
Does 17601 Bard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17601 Bard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 Bard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17601 Bard Avenue has a pool.
Does 17601 Bard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17601 Bard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 Bard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17601 Bard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17601 Bard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17601 Bard Avenue has units with air conditioning.
