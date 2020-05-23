17601 Bard Avenue

Amenities

One story newly remodeled detached single family home at West Park in Irvine. It has a living space at 1432 sf and a lot size at 6175 sf which is rare in Irvine for this size of the home in Irvine. It features 3 bd, 2 ba, kitchen , dinning area, living rm, family rm, huge back yard with many fruit trees. living room has high ceiling, family room has a cozy fire place and opens to kitchen, Two car garage with direct access to family rm and long driveway for additional two car parking. It is remodeled earlier this year. A brand new kitchen with a new large center island/quartz counter tops/wood cabinets with soft enclosures/appliances/plumbing features. A new master ba with new shower/cabinets/toilet/new plumbing features. Secondary bathroom has luxurious walk-in Jacuzzi bath tube/shower with special air and hydrotherapy function. New luxurious vinyl floor through out the house. Newly painted interior with smooth ceilings. Ceiling fans and recessed lights through out. Double pane windows. Huge backyard with aluminum patio cover. Central AC with newly replaced compressor/Heating. A ring monitor. Home Association amenities include pool/spa/basketball/tennis/ volleyball courts/clubhouse. Award winning Irvine School District. It is in Renounced University High School and Rancho San Janquin Middle School boundary. It is very centenary located in Irvine, very easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus station, UCI, golf course, airport, Irvine Business complex, beaches, and 405.