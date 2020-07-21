175 Interval

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live in the highly desirable Great Park Neighborhood of Sterling at Parasol Park. The property was built in 2017 by very famous builder. This 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached two car garage. The good sized master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanity sinks. Laundry is located on the second floor for easy access. The HOA amenities of the Great Park Neighborhood include multiple resort style pools, spas, multiple clubhouses, BBQs, pizza ovens, sports courts, an abundance of parks, and nearby hiking and biking trails. Great location with easy access to shopping, dinning, Irvine Spectrum, freeway access, entertainment and more! Here are 5 Good points when you choose this house: 1. Clean living environment. 2. Warm neighbors. 3. Safe and convenient neighborhood. 4. Walking distance Park and Pool for various purposes. 5. Best Irvine Unified District Schools.

Enjoy your time and California lifestyle in this house with your lovely family.