Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

175 Interval

175 Interval · No Longer Available
Location

175 Interval, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful opportunity to live in the highly desirable Great Park Neighborhood of Sterling at Parasol Park. The property was built in 2017 by very famous builder. This 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached two car garage. The good sized master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanity sinks. Laundry is located on the second floor for easy access. The HOA amenities of the Great Park Neighborhood include multiple resort style pools, spas, multiple clubhouses, BBQs, pizza ovens, sports courts, an abundance of parks, and nearby hiking and biking trails. Great location with easy access to shopping, dinning, Irvine Spectrum, freeway access, entertainment and more! Here are 5 Good points when you choose this house: 1. Clean living environment. 2. Warm neighbors. 3. Safe and convenient neighborhood. 4. Walking distance Park and Pool for various purposes. 5. Best Irvine Unified District Schools.
Enjoy your time and California lifestyle in this house with your lovely family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Interval have any available units?
175 Interval doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 175 Interval have?
Some of 175 Interval's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Interval currently offering any rent specials?
175 Interval is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Interval pet-friendly?
No, 175 Interval is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 175 Interval offer parking?
Yes, 175 Interval offers parking.
Does 175 Interval have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Interval does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Interval have a pool?
Yes, 175 Interval has a pool.
Does 175 Interval have accessible units?
No, 175 Interval does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Interval have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Interval has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Interval have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Interval does not have units with air conditioning.
