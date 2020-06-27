174 Streamwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Nicely remodeled upper studio condo. Private and quiet one level condo on the top floor. You will enjoy newer carpet, paint, newer bathroom, remodeled kitchen including counters, two year old kitchen appliances which also includes the refrigerator. You'll love this very cute home in a wonderful community that offers so many amenities; streams, beautiful landscape, Pool, Tennis Courts, Laundry rooms, Clubhouse and more. Included is a covered carport with a storage cabinet. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and transportation. Hurry and come visit this very cute and immaculately clean studio home.