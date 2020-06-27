All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

174 Streamwood

174 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

174 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Nicely remodeled upper studio condo. Private and quiet one level condo on the top floor. You will enjoy newer carpet, paint, newer bathroom, remodeled kitchen including counters, two year old kitchen appliances which also includes the refrigerator. You'll love this very cute home in a wonderful community that offers so many amenities; streams, beautiful landscape, Pool, Tennis Courts, Laundry rooms, Clubhouse and more. Included is a covered carport with a storage cabinet. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and transportation. Hurry and come visit this very cute and immaculately clean studio home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Streamwood have any available units?
174 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 174 Streamwood have?
Some of 174 Streamwood's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
174 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 174 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 174 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 174 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 174 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 174 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 174 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 174 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Streamwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
