174 Milky Way

Celeste plan 1 is move in ready! This bright and cozy 3 bedroom/4 bathroom detached condo is located in the magnificent Portola Spring and includes a brand new washer, dryer, refrigerator, 6 gas burner stove, built-in microwave, and an air-to-air exchanger to keep fresh air flowing in the home. With a great view from the balcony and kitchen, you can enjoy beautiful sunrises, sunsets, and the stars in the night sky. You can also enjoy the luxurious master suite with upgraded bathroom and walk-in closet. Decently-sized guest bedrooms also offer their own bathrooms. New community offers include convenient access to community parks, pools, walking trails, and the 241 toll road highway. Don’t wait; come see this cutie and be a lucky tenant!