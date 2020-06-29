All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

174 Milky Way

174 Milky Way · (949) 400-2980
Location

174 Milky Way, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1816 sqft

Amenities

Celeste plan 1 is move in ready! This bright and cozy 3 bedroom/4 bathroom detached condo is located in the magnificent Portola Spring and includes a brand new washer, dryer, refrigerator, 6 gas burner stove, built-in microwave, and an air-to-air exchanger to keep fresh air flowing in the home. With a great view from the balcony and kitchen, you can enjoy beautiful sunrises, sunsets, and the stars in the night sky. You can also enjoy the luxurious master suite with upgraded bathroom and walk-in closet. Decently-sized guest bedrooms also offer their own bathrooms. New community offers include convenient access to community parks, pools, walking trails, and the 241 toll road highway. Don’t wait; come see this cutie and be a lucky tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Milky Way have any available units?
174 Milky Way has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 Milky Way have?
Some of 174 Milky Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
174 Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Milky Way pet-friendly?
No, 174 Milky Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 174 Milky Way offer parking?
No, 174 Milky Way does not offer parking.
Does 174 Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Milky Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Milky Way have a pool?
Yes, 174 Milky Way has a pool.
Does 174 Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 174 Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Milky Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Milky Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Milky Way does not have units with air conditioning.
