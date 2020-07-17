173 Stallion

Amenities

A RARE GEM in Orchard Hills! Come check out this LARGE PRIVATE YARD, Fully-Detached Corner Lot Home before it gets taken! This 4 bed / 3.5 bath—nearly new—home is a perfect sanctuary for these unique times. The beautifully-landscaped custom backyard features multiple patios, flowering trees, and a gas connection ready for an outside grill. Inside, the main level features a large great room connected to the kitchen, a powder room, a large bedroom with its own ensuite full bathroom, and a laundry room. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a Kitchen Aid gas stove top and oven and a new Bosch dishwasher. The second level features a main bedroom with a large soaking tub and dual vanity ensuite bathroom, and two other large bedrooms that share a large bathroom with dual vanity sinks. There are upgraded white plantation shutters throughout the home, gorgeous porcelain tiles covering the entire floor, and upgraded modern carpeting on the second floor. Enjoy city views within a short walk, including open spaces for hiking. Award-winning schools. Stores located a short drive from the Orchard Hills Shopping center. There is an attached 2-car garage.