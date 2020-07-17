All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:28 PM

173 Stallion

173 Stallion · (949) 438-4340
Location

173 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2402 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A RARE GEM in Orchard Hills! Come check out this LARGE PRIVATE YARD, Fully-Detached Corner Lot Home before it gets taken! This 4 bed / 3.5 bath—nearly new—home is a perfect sanctuary for these unique times. The beautifully-landscaped custom backyard features multiple patios, flowering trees, and a gas connection ready for an outside grill. Inside, the main level features a large great room connected to the kitchen, a powder room, a large bedroom with its own ensuite full bathroom, and a laundry room. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a Kitchen Aid gas stove top and oven and a new Bosch dishwasher. The second level features a main bedroom with a large soaking tub and dual vanity ensuite bathroom, and two other large bedrooms that share a large bathroom with dual vanity sinks. There are upgraded white plantation shutters throughout the home, gorgeous porcelain tiles covering the entire floor, and upgraded modern carpeting on the second floor. Enjoy city views within a short walk, including open spaces for hiking. Award-winning schools. Stores located a short drive from the Orchard Hills Shopping center. There is an attached 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Stallion have any available units?
173 Stallion has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 Stallion have?
Some of 173 Stallion's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
173 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 173 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 173 Stallion offer parking?
Yes, 173 Stallion offers parking.
Does 173 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Stallion have a pool?
No, 173 Stallion does not have a pool.
Does 173 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 173 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Stallion has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.
