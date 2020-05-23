All apartments in Irvine
17251 Chestnut
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:23 PM

17251 Chestnut

17251 Chestnut · No Longer Available
Location

17251 Chestnut, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Nicely upgraded and freshly painted single story home. There are beautiful hardwood-like floors throughout including both bedrooms. Huge living room and dining area have cathedral ceilings. Sunny kitchen looks out over a private front courtyard. Very large master suite has a walk-in closet with closet organizers. 2nd bedroom is also large and has a separate entrance perfect for roommates. Oversize 2-car attached garage and long driveway. Great association facilities includes lighted greenbelts, pools and spas, BBQ's, tot lots, and a clubhouse. Across the street is shopping and Strawberry Farms Golf Club. Easy access to the 405 and public transportation. Rancho San Joaquin Jr. High School is adjacent to the tract and University High School (recently rated #8 in the country) is nearby. There is no neighborhood like this that has all single story homes and that has so many greenbelts and mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17251 Chestnut have any available units?
17251 Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17251 Chestnut have?
Some of 17251 Chestnut's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17251 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
17251 Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17251 Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 17251 Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17251 Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 17251 Chestnut offers parking.
Does 17251 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17251 Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17251 Chestnut have a pool?
Yes, 17251 Chestnut has a pool.
Does 17251 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 17251 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 17251 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 17251 Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17251 Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 17251 Chestnut does not have units with air conditioning.

