17251 Chestnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Nicely upgraded and freshly painted single story home. There are beautiful hardwood-like floors throughout including both bedrooms. Huge living room and dining area have cathedral ceilings. Sunny kitchen looks out over a private front courtyard. Very large master suite has a walk-in closet with closet organizers. 2nd bedroom is also large and has a separate entrance perfect for roommates. Oversize 2-car attached garage and long driveway. Great association facilities includes lighted greenbelts, pools and spas, BBQ's, tot lots, and a clubhouse. Across the street is shopping and Strawberry Farms Golf Club. Easy access to the 405 and public transportation. Rancho San Joaquin Jr. High School is adjacent to the tract and University High School (recently rated #8 in the country) is nearby. There is no neighborhood like this that has all single story homes and that has so many greenbelts and mature trees.