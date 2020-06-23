Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful 4beds 4 Full baths home with an upstairs den detached home in Cadence, situated in a nice corner lot with 2,356 Sq. Ft.. Two car garage with an additional private parking. Powered by Solar system, this home has so much to offer. Open floor plan with a huge island and living space. Stainless steel appliances w/built-in refrigerator, microwave, conventional oven, and 6-burner stove. Downstairs, there is one bedroom and one full bath. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms with 1 den which can be used as #5 bedroom. Nice-sized Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Be part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District and live only a short distance to Cadence Park K-8 school. Indulge in all the Great Park amenities: a five-acre lawn, swimming pool, spa and lounge area, patio with outdoor kitchen, clubhouse and sports complex. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133 and live within 30 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.