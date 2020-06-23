17 Springwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Come and relax in this beautiful, fully upgraded 3-bedroom condo on Irvine's lovely North Lake. Enjoy coffee or cocktails while lounging on the deck overlooking a babbling brook and the peaceful, serene lake. Or enjoy some solitude in a swinging rope chair in the secluded atrium. Spend time in the green parks or to one of two community pools, one with a spa, or tennis at the courts next to the condo. Quiet end-of-row condo on a residential cul-de-sac with one parking space in garage and two on driveway. Fully-equipped Euro-modern kitchen with new stainless appliances, self-closing drawers and cabinet doors, and a 27" smart TV with Roku. Light and airy living and dining room with electric shades to keep out the afternoon sun, and a player piano with CDs for your listening enjoyment. Living room has a 65” Sony Ultra-HD 4K TV over the gas fireplace, and two sofas with recliners and fold-up headrests. The master bedroom has a comfy king bed, large walk-in closet, and en suite bath. The second bedroom has a luxurious queen bed along with a relaxing massage chair, and both bedrooms have 55" 4K smart TVs. The third bedroom has a pull-down Murphy double bed. All linens included, along with Cox Cable in the kitchen and living room, and WiFi throughout. Easy driving distance to all of the attractions Orange County is famous for! 12 miles to Newport or Laguna Beach, 15 minutes to Disneyland.