All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 Springwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 Springwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Springwood

17 Springwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17 Springwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Come and relax in this beautiful, fully upgraded 3-bedroom condo on Irvine's lovely North Lake. Enjoy coffee or cocktails while lounging on the deck overlooking a babbling brook and the peaceful, serene lake. Or enjoy some solitude in a swinging rope chair in the secluded atrium. Spend time in the green parks or to one of two community pools, one with a spa, or tennis at the courts next to the condo. Quiet end-of-row condo on a residential cul-de-sac with one parking space in garage and two on driveway. Fully-equipped Euro-modern kitchen with new stainless appliances, self-closing drawers and cabinet doors, and a 27" smart TV with Roku. Light and airy living and dining room with electric shades to keep out the afternoon sun, and a player piano with CDs for your listening enjoyment. Living room has a 65” Sony Ultra-HD 4K TV over the gas fireplace, and two sofas with recliners and fold-up headrests. The master bedroom has a comfy king bed, large walk-in closet, and en suite bath. The second bedroom has a luxurious queen bed along with a relaxing massage chair, and both bedrooms have 55" 4K smart TVs. The third bedroom has a pull-down Murphy double bed. All linens included, along with Cox Cable in the kitchen and living room, and WiFi throughout. Easy driving distance to all of the attractions Orange County is famous for! 12 miles to Newport or Laguna Beach, 15 minutes to Disneyland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Springwood have any available units?
17 Springwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Springwood have?
Some of 17 Springwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Springwood currently offering any rent specials?
17 Springwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Springwood pet-friendly?
No, 17 Springwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Springwood offer parking?
Yes, 17 Springwood does offer parking.
Does 17 Springwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Springwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Springwood have a pool?
Yes, 17 Springwood has a pool.
Does 17 Springwood have accessible units?
No, 17 Springwood does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Springwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Springwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Springwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Springwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology