17 Armory Place
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

17 Armory Place

17 Armory Place · No Longer Available
Location

17 Armory Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath home located in quiet neighborhood with top rated schools. Updated kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances. Open floor plan with spacious family room and fire place, high ceiling & recessed light throughout. Laundry room in upstairs hallway. Laminated floor, new carpet and new paint. Private back yard with beautiful landscaping. Gardener included. Walking distance to Myford Elementary and Valencia Park. Just minutes to Market place and District Shopping Center. Easy access to 5 Freeway and 261 Toll Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

