17 Armory Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath home located in quiet neighborhood with top rated schools. Updated kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances. Open floor plan with spacious family room and fire place, high ceiling & recessed light throughout. Laundry room in upstairs hallway. Laminated floor, new carpet and new paint. Private back yard with beautiful landscaping. Gardener included. Walking distance to Myford Elementary and Valencia Park. Just minutes to Market place and District Shopping Center. Easy access to 5 Freeway and 261 Toll Roads.