17 Arese Aisle

Amenities
AVAILABLE APRIL 8, 2019--- Beautiful and RARE *Gated* Private Corta Bella community of Westpark Irvine!! Superb Location, Central Irvine, access to 5 and 405 FWY, several popular shopping centers and restaurants, and only 3 miles to UCI AND Within 2 miles from COSTCO, 99 RANCH MARKET, WHOLE FOODS, TARGET, and more! Irvine Unified School District including Woodbridge High! The big 2339 SF home features 3 Bedrooms plus a potential 4th bedroom which is actually a very spacious den on the bottom floor with separate entrance** This is a very comfortable floorplan with loads of features like plantation shutters throughout, plush carpet, tile flooring, crown moldings, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, separate dining room and extended built-in cabinets for storage, large living sqft, beautiful cabinetry, and granite counters, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances including washer dryer and fridge all included with lease. ***BRAND NEW Air Conditioning System ***The expansive master suite features vaulted ceilings, romantic two-sided fireplace, a spa-like en-suite bathroom with skylight and walk-in closet and an mirrored wardrobe, dual vanities and separate large Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Other features include the inside laundry room, 2-car garage with direct access, Beautiful Resort-Style community with Mediterranean statues and courtyards and clean association pool and spa. Clean, well-kept home offered at a great price! CALL NOW to schedule a showing! Pets Negotiable!