All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 Aldergrove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 Aldergrove
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

17 Aldergrove

17 Aldergrove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17 Aldergrove, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely Beautiful Home in Quiet Location, Only 2 Minutes Walk to North Lake. Single-Story Home with No One Above or Below, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2-Car Attached Garage Plus Full Driveway. Quality Appointments Include: Spacious kitchen with White Cabinets, State-Of-The-Art Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lights, and Breakfast Nook; Laminate Flooring Throughout (No Carpet); Large Living Room/Dining Room Combination with Fireplace, Soaring Ceilings, Plantation Shutters; Spacious Bedrooms with Abundance of Closet Storage, Large Windows, Plantation Shutters; Wonderful Private Patio with Awnings and Mature Trees, Plants and Scrubs. Close to Pool & Spa and Award-Winning Schools. Enjoy all Woodbridge amenities including Two Lakes with Beach Clubs, 23 Pools, Numerous Bike Paths, Two Tennis Clubs and Nearby Shops. High-End Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. No pets are allowed. Available on 07/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Aldergrove have any available units?
17 Aldergrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Aldergrove have?
Some of 17 Aldergrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Aldergrove currently offering any rent specials?
17 Aldergrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Aldergrove pet-friendly?
No, 17 Aldergrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Aldergrove offer parking?
Yes, 17 Aldergrove offers parking.
Does 17 Aldergrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Aldergrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Aldergrove have a pool?
Yes, 17 Aldergrove has a pool.
Does 17 Aldergrove have accessible units?
No, 17 Aldergrove does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Aldergrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Aldergrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Aldergrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Aldergrove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology