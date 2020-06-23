17 Aldergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Absolutely Beautiful Home in Quiet Location, Only 2 Minutes Walk to North Lake. Single-Story Home with No One Above or Below, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2-Car Attached Garage Plus Full Driveway. Quality Appointments Include: Spacious kitchen with White Cabinets, State-Of-The-Art Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lights, and Breakfast Nook; Laminate Flooring Throughout (No Carpet); Large Living Room/Dining Room Combination with Fireplace, Soaring Ceilings, Plantation Shutters; Spacious Bedrooms with Abundance of Closet Storage, Large Windows, Plantation Shutters; Wonderful Private Patio with Awnings and Mature Trees, Plants and Scrubs. Close to Pool & Spa and Award-Winning Schools. Enjoy all Woodbridge amenities including Two Lakes with Beach Clubs, 23 Pools, Numerous Bike Paths, Two Tennis Clubs and Nearby Shops. High-End Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. No pets are allowed. Available on 07/15/2019.