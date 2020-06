168 Violet Bloom

Amenities

HIGHLY UPGRADED DETACHED HOME ON A QUIET INSIDE LOCATION***MOST POPULAR PLAN 1 "NEIL" DESIGNED BY RICHMOND AMERICAN HOME IN THE FIRST DEVELOPMENT NAMED PAVILLION PARK IN THE AREA OF GREAT PARK***SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL & PARK***HOME FEATURES 3 BED+TECH CENTER+2.5 BATH+2 CAR GARAGE W/1,971 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***FRONT COVERED PORCH***MANY UPGRADES FEATURES INCLUDING 20" TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, RECESSED LIGHTS, CUSTOM TWO-TONE PAINT, ROLLER SHILED WINDOW COVERING, ETC***SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN & DINING AREA W/WIDE SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BACKYARD**BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABINETRY, EXTENDED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DOUBLE OVEN, CENTER ISLAND W/BREAKFAST NOOK***DINING ROOM W/SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO SIDE YARD***DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM W/HUGH STORAGE SPACE***SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET***MASTER BATHROOM W/DUAL SINK VANITIES & WALK-IN SHOWER***ALL BEDROOMS ARE DESIRABLE SIZE***MUST SEE***