168 Villa Ridge

Magnificent brand new Lago Plan 1 at the Reserves, one of the most prestigious gated community of Orchard Hills. Open floor plan concept with wonderful upgrades to include crown molding and natural stone countertops/flooring. Chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sizeable island, and walk in pantry. Convenient first-floor bedroom and dramatic panoramic doors to backyard. Master bedroom suite has separate dual sink vanities and large walk-in-closet. Beautiful landscaped yards perfect for entertaining. Located directly across from Crestview Park which includes a Jr. Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Close by to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and shops.