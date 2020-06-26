All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

168 Villa Ridge

168 Villa Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

168 Villa Ridge, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Magnificent brand new Lago Plan 1 at the Reserves, one of the most prestigious gated community of Orchard Hills. Open floor plan concept with wonderful upgrades to include crown molding and natural stone countertops/flooring. Chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sizeable island, and walk in pantry. Convenient first-floor bedroom and dramatic panoramic doors to backyard. Master bedroom suite has separate dual sink vanities and large walk-in-closet. Beautiful landscaped yards perfect for entertaining. Located directly across from Crestview Park which includes a Jr. Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Close by to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Villa Ridge have any available units?
168 Villa Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 168 Villa Ridge have?
Some of 168 Villa Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Villa Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
168 Villa Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Villa Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 168 Villa Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 168 Villa Ridge offer parking?
No, 168 Villa Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 168 Villa Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Villa Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Villa Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 168 Villa Ridge has a pool.
Does 168 Villa Ridge have accessible units?
No, 168 Villa Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Villa Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Villa Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Villa Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Villa Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

