Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:29 AM

167 Outwest

167 Outwest · (949) 466-7889
Location

167 Outwest, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come admire the brand-new home in Irvine’s premier Portola Springs Village! This two-story bright and airy gem features the most desirable floor plan: all bedrooms, laundry room plus a loft area on the 2nd floor provides a harmonic and convenient place for living and entertainment; first floor offers great room open design, and designer-select quality 12'' x 18'' tiles, with direct access to two side yards. Gourmet kitchen supplies slick quartz counter-top, chef quality stainless steel appliances, premium 4-compartment refrigerator plus an island. Entire home equipped with dual zoned central AC, refresh plantation shutters, 5" base moldings. Even garage has shinning epoxy finished floor. Two paved courtyard is perfect for gatherings under beautiful Southern California sunshine. It is located right by the community pool, and allows you to walk to the park, playground, and basketball court in just 3 minutes. You can drive to Portola High School in just 5 minutes, and then enjoy a spectacular afternoon at the nearby shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Outwest have any available units?
167 Outwest has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 Outwest have?
Some of 167 Outwest's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Outwest currently offering any rent specials?
167 Outwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Outwest pet-friendly?
No, 167 Outwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 167 Outwest offer parking?
Yes, 167 Outwest does offer parking.
Does 167 Outwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Outwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Outwest have a pool?
Yes, 167 Outwest has a pool.
Does 167 Outwest have accessible units?
No, 167 Outwest does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Outwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Outwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Outwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Outwest has units with air conditioning.
