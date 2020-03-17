167 Outwest

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Come admire the brand-new home in Irvine’s premier Portola Springs Village! This two-story bright and airy gem features the most desirable floor plan: all bedrooms, laundry room plus a loft area on the 2nd floor provides a harmonic and convenient place for living and entertainment; first floor offers great room open design, and designer-select quality 12'' x 18'' tiles, with direct access to two side yards. Gourmet kitchen supplies slick quartz counter-top, chef quality stainless steel appliances, premium 4-compartment refrigerator plus an island. Entire home equipped with dual zoned central AC, refresh plantation shutters, 5" base moldings. Even garage has shinning epoxy finished floor. Two paved courtyard is perfect for gatherings under beautiful Southern California sunshine. It is located right by the community pool, and allows you to walk to the park, playground, and basketball court in just 3 minutes. You can drive to Portola High School in just 5 minutes, and then enjoy a spectacular afternoon at the nearby shopping center.