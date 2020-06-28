All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

165 Carmine

165 Carmine · No Longer Available
Location

165 Carmine, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Explore a World of Infinite Possibilities at Orange County Great Park, Irvine's HOT SPOT destination is the Arts and Sports recreational HUB offering expert-led activities from the renowned Orange Air Balloon, to Great Park Ice Arena, Farm and Food Lab, Sports Complex, Five Points Amphitheatre, and more! Our Premier Carlisle Collection Residence One home has Partial Mountain Views, and is one of the most highly desired floor plans! This Contemporary Retreat offers 2 bed with an office, 2.5BA, and approximately 1,624 Sq. Ft of Decadent Interior Living Space! The home features the Finest Interior Elements, and ATTACHED 2-CAR Garage! Chef-Inspired Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Backsplash, Expansive Kitchen Island, and ALL Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances! A Lifestyle Opportunity for Indoor/Outdoor Entertaining! Enjoy world-class amenities exclusive to Great Park residents -- 5 parks, 3 full court basketball courts, 2 junior Olympic pools, 4 spas, 3 club rooms, BBQ picnic destinations at every park and one greenhouse. Award-winning Irvine unified school district (zoned Portola High School & Beacon Park K-8) and just minutes from dining destinations at the Woodbury Shopping Center, Five Points Amphitheater Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Kaiser Permanente, and nearby connecting freeways ( I-5, 241, 133, & 73)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Carmine have any available units?
165 Carmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 165 Carmine have?
Some of 165 Carmine's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Carmine currently offering any rent specials?
165 Carmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Carmine pet-friendly?
No, 165 Carmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 165 Carmine offer parking?
Yes, 165 Carmine offers parking.
Does 165 Carmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Carmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Carmine have a pool?
Yes, 165 Carmine has a pool.
Does 165 Carmine have accessible units?
No, 165 Carmine does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Carmine have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Carmine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Carmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Carmine does not have units with air conditioning.
