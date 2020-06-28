165 Carmine

Amenities

Explore a World of Infinite Possibilities at Orange County Great Park, Irvine's HOT SPOT destination is the Arts and Sports recreational HUB offering expert-led activities from the renowned Orange Air Balloon, to Great Park Ice Arena, Farm and Food Lab, Sports Complex, Five Points Amphitheatre, and more! Our Premier Carlisle Collection Residence One home has Partial Mountain Views, and is one of the most highly desired floor plans! This Contemporary Retreat offers 2 bed with an office, 2.5BA, and approximately 1,624 Sq. Ft of Decadent Interior Living Space! The home features the Finest Interior Elements, and ATTACHED 2-CAR Garage! Chef-Inspired Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Backsplash, Expansive Kitchen Island, and ALL Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances! A Lifestyle Opportunity for Indoor/Outdoor Entertaining! Enjoy world-class amenities exclusive to Great Park residents -- 5 parks, 3 full court basketball courts, 2 junior Olympic pools, 4 spas, 3 club rooms, BBQ picnic destinations at every park and one greenhouse. Award-winning Irvine unified school district (zoned Portola High School & Beacon Park K-8) and just minutes from dining destinations at the Woodbury Shopping Center, Five Points Amphitheater Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Kaiser Permanente, and nearby connecting freeways ( I-5, 241, 133, & 73)!